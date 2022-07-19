Entertainment

Steven Spielberg directed debut music video, here's how it went

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 19, 2022

Steven Spielberg shot debut music video in one take on a phone! (Photo credit: Twitter/@marcusmumford)

Legendary director Steven Spielberg stepped into the shoes of a music video director for Marcus Mumford's song Cannibal. The song is featured on the artist's self-titled album which is scheduled for release on September 16. Apart from Spielberg directing the music video, another notable fact is that the award-winning director filmed the video just in one shot with the help of a phone!

For the unversed, Mumford is the lead singer of the popular British rock band Mumford & Sons who have released many hit songs like I Will Wait, Babel, and Little Lion Man, to name a few.

Cannibal is the artist's first solo song and it is also the first time that the 75-year-old Spielberg tried something new in his career spanning over 50 years!

Behind-the-scenes Photo shared by lead singer gave glimpse into shoot's BTS

The singer took to his official Twitter handle to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the filming of his debut solo track. In the photo, Spielberg can be seen seated in a rolling chair and holding his phone up to record the Mumford & Sons frontman. Spielberg's wife Kate Capshaw is seen holding her husband's chair and acting as "the almighty dolly grip."

Information 'Cannibal' was filmed in a New York high school gym

"On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip (sic)," Mumford wrote as a caption for the photos shared from the song's behind-the-scenes footage. He also thanked Spielberg, Capshaw, the rest of his team, and also his wife actor Carey Mulligan.

Projects Spielberg will return with 'The Fabelmans,' based on his childhood

Earlier this month, the singer revealed that he wrote Cannibal "in January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation." He also referred to the track as "dear to my heart." As for the director, Spielberg marked his debut music video milestone and has also commenced working on his next project The Fabelmans based on his childhood days in Arizona.

