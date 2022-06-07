Entertainment

5 Hollywood celebrities who got undeserved hate

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 07, 2022

These five Hollywood celebrities received undeserved hate. (Photo credit: Twitter/@taylorswift13)

Due to their profession's demands, celebrities practically live under public scrutiny 24x7. From their red carpet appearances to their tweets and interviews to love lives, everything is duly dissected. One minor slip and they become a Twitter trend overnight. Hollywood celebrities frequently invite unwarranted hate that is often built on a shaky foundation. Let's dive in and take a look at five such examples.

#1 Millie Bobby Brown

The 18-year-old exemplifies someone who is globally famous and yet not loved enough. While she became a rage on social media when Stranger Things Season 1 dropped, her popularity nosedived soon and she was targeted for "not acting her age," and "looking like a 40-year-old in the body of a teenager." Her relationship with ex-boyfriend singer Jacob Sartorius also became a heated topic.

#2 Taylor Swift

Though the singer-songwriter enjoys a loyal fanbase, called the Swifties, not everything has been hunky-dory for the Enchanted singer. Infamous for spinning songs out of her romantic relationships, she has been mercilessly targeted for putting her private life on a public platter. Haters also think that listening to her somehow makes one "basic" and she is at best an "average" and "overhyped" singer.

#3 Daniel Radcliffe

The boy who lived isn't the boy who is loved, it seems. The Harry Potter star has been under the scanner for "not connecting with fans enough," since he isn't on any social media platform. People also think his early success altered his personality. Further, his decision to not return to any potential HP spin-off was perceived negatively by several people.

#4 Lena Headey

This is a classic case of someone people love to hate. Who can forget Headey's haunting performance as the intimidating Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones? The Emmy nominated actor has invited the viewers' wrath for "being evil," a typical example of the inability to differentiate between the actor and the character. A journalist once told her, "You're really disappointing in real life."

#5 Kristen Stewart

The Spencer actor's popularity shot through the roof at an early age. However, Twilight fans thought she only existed to propel the story of her better half, and her character lacked gravitas and was completely one-dimensional. In the Hollywood media circle, she has often been labeled a "rude" celebrity who scowls all the time! She was once called "the most hated woman in Hollywood."