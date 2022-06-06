Entertainment

All you need to know about Netflix's Geeked Week

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 06, 2022, 08:26 pm 2 min read

Netflix's Geeked Week is back!

Netflix is back with the second edition of the Geeked Week event! The virtual event will introduce all the latest films, trailers, and information on some of the biggest, most-awaited titles like The Gray Man, The Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, and more. The event will go on for five days, starting from June 6 to June 10. Here's what the event has in store.

Day 1 It will begin with special panels on popular Netflix series

The panel on Monday (Tuesday here) will discuss Netflix's original series with special feature segments dedicated to The Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, and First Kill. In addition to these, other Netflix shows like Resident Evil, One Piece, First Kill, Alice In Borderland, All of Us are Dead, Locke & Key, Vikings: Valhalla, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Midnight Club, and more.

Panel 'Stranger Things 4' will get day-long segment

Day 2 will have two special segments on The Gray Man followed by The School for Good & Evil. The panel on Wednesday will discuss animated titles and will focus on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners inside look and update on Love, Death and Robots. Day 4 will be dedicated to Stranger Things 4 and the fifth day will be all about video game titles.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer for Geeked Week here

Geeked Week 2022 is about to be out of this world with Stranger Things, The Sandman, The Gray Man and more coming your way June 6-10. 🌎🌍🌏 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/D8l07DB6yc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 16, 2022

Information Here's how you can attend Netflix's virtual event

The event will be available across all of Netflix's social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch. Announcements will be made on Netflix's website while Netflix Tudum will churn out additional information, as revealed by the platform. Most panels will begin at 09:30pm IST but there are specifications. Like the Wednesday panel starts at 04:30am IST and Friday one at 10:30pm IST.

Hosts Details on celebrity hosts, special appearances

Netflix's most-awaited event Geeked Week will reportedly be hosted by celebrities like Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and Mari Takahashi (Smosh) who will serve as the event's emcees. Special guest hosts will include celebrities like host Trisha Hershberger (SourceFed), voice actors Erika Ishii (Apex Legends), Yuri Lowenthal (Dota: Dragon's Blood), Kiera Please (Mystery Incorporated), and video game journalist Geoff Keighley.