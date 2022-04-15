Entertainment

'Man Vs Bee': Netflix-Rowan Atkinson's show gets a June date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 15, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Netflix is bringing us a new short-form show starring Rowan Atkinson

Man Vs Bee gets a release date. The comedy show, starring British actor Rowan Atkinson, will hit Netflix on June 24. Atkinson plays a character named Trevor who has to battle it out with a bee in his house. The owner of the house is Nina (Jing Lusi of Crazy Rich Asians fame). The show will be of nine episodes, said reports.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lusi's role as Amanda Ling in the 2018's hit drama Crazy Rich Asians gained her global recognition.

She is also popular with the TV audience for her performances in Sky's Gangs of London and Stan Lee's Lucky Man.

Also, Atkinson is making a comeback with this show post his 2018's Johnny English Strikes Again.

So, Man VS Bee is an anticipated one already.

Quote Here's what the synopsis reads

"Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy," the synopsis to the show reads. "A man finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. Who will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process?" it adds. Man VS Bee has been created by Atkinson and his frequent collaborator Will Davies.

Information The cast of 'Man Vs Bee'

Besides the aforementioned actors, the show also stars Tom Basden (After Life), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Green Wing), Claudie Blakley (Manhunt), Greg McHugh (Gary: Tank Commander), India Fowler [White Lines (2020), Retaliation (2017), Safe (2018)], and Daniel Fearn (Peaky Blinders). Each episode of Man Vs Bee will be of 10 to 20 minutes long. The show will be a short-form, a rare offering from Netflix.

Updates Atkinson is also one of the show's creators

Meanwhile, Atkinson's label HouseSitter Productions is producing the project, while Davies is writing and executive producing it along with Chris Clark. David Kerr is the helmer of the upcoming project. Separately, Atkinson also has Wonka in his pipeline. The musical fantasy will release on December 15, 2023. And, Lusi will appear in film Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt.