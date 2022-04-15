Entertainment

'The Delhi Files': Vivek Agnihotri commences work on his next

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 15, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

'The Delhi Files' is the last film from Vivek Agnihotri's trilogy

Following the success of The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has started working on his next, The Delhi Files. He announced this update on Friday. This comes days after Agnihotri declared that he is reuniting with his The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal Arts for "two brutally honest tales." We don't know yet whether The Delhi Files is a part of this deal.

Context Why does this story matter?

Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files did exceptionally well at the box office emerging as the first post-pandemic Hindi film to cross Rs. 250 crore.

It is set around the exodus (which the film corrects as genocide) of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

So, now we are keen to know which "gut-wrenching tale" will be narrated in The Delhi Files.

Teaser What did Agnihotri write?

Agnihotri posted his photo along with the announcement. "I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it's important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It's time for me to work on a new film," he said.

Information Anupam Kher will be starring in new film

Actor Anupam Kher who had previously starred in The Kashmir Files as Pushkar Nath Pandit, confirmed his involvement in this film as well "Good luck dear @vivekagnihotri for #TheDelhiFiles!! I am sure as a filmmaker you will do great justice to another chapter of our past dealt wrongly. Looking forward to be part of it. #RightToLife," the veteran performer wrote in his post.

Details 'The Delhi Files' is last in Agnihotri's trilogy

Agnihotri had announced The Delhi Files in September last year. He has posted an image that showed India's emblem, covered in blood probably, with a silhouette of a Sikh boy, who's most likely asking someone to stop. The background sounds of a priest chanting mantra, soldier's footsteps, the sound of bullets firing, and a baby crying suggested some feathers will be ruffled.