Grammy-winner Ricky Kej asks PM Narendra Modi his anti-aging 'secrets'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 15, 2022, 05:16 pm 2 min read

Music composer Ricky Kej met PM Modi on Thursday (Photo credit: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Two times Grammy winner Ricky Kej met Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Thursday. Kej won his second Grammy this year for the Best New Age Album award for Divine Tides and in the meeting, PM Modi lauded him for this achievement. Kej took to Twitter to share snippets from the same and also ask PM Modi's anti-aging "secret." Here's what happened.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kej and PM Modi's association goes back to 2015.

On November 2015, PM Modi and the then French president Francois Hollande had launched Kej's album Shanti Samsara - World Music for Environmental Consciousness at the UN Climate Change Conference.

Kej shared in an interview that PM Modi's concerns for the environment inspired him to create this album along with 300 other artists.

Details Here's what Kej tweeted

In his tweet, Kej posted two photos featuring himself and PM Modi. The first image was from 2015 when Kej won his first Grammy for his track Winds of Samsara, the other one was from his recent meeting. Kej humorously pointed out that while he has "aged a lot," PM Modi looked "EXACTLY the same." "What is your secret sir?" Kej quipped.

Twitter Post When meet with PM Modi turns into '7 year challenge'

7 year challenge!!

Pic 1: 2015 when I won my 1st Grammy

Pic 2: 2022 when I won 2nd Grammy

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji looks EXACTLY the same.. but I have aged a lot :-) hahahaha.

What is your secret sir?? @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/X8Aw479rDX — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 15, 2022

Tweet PM Modi also shared about his meeting with Kej

While wishing Kej the best, PM Modi said, "Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours (sic)." After the artist won his second Grammy, PM Modi also congratulated him on social media. "Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours (sic)," he had written on Twitter.

Fact Know more about Kej

Born in North Carolina, Kej is half Punjabi and Marwari by birth. When he was eight years old, he relocated to Bangalore and is residing there since. For Divine Tides, he collaborated with Stewart Copeland. Copeland is the drummer of The Police, a British rock band. Talking of their collaboration, Kej said, "It has been the greatest musical experience of my life."