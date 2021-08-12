Adivi Sesh commences last schedule of 'Major'

The film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will later be dubbed into Malayalam

South star Adivi Sesh on Thursday said the final schedule of his multilingual feature Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has begun in Telangana's capital, Hyderabad. The Sashi Kiran-directed biopic is inspired by the life of Major Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

Information

Major Unnikrishnan had sacrificed his life for the nation

In addition, Major Unnikrishnan had also sacrificed his life for the nation. In a social media post, the 35-year-old-actor shared the update regarding the shooting schedule of the film.

Twitter Post

You can view the tweet here

#MajorTheFilm FINAL schedule begins. :) Eager to bring this to you.



In theaters only.



Only when it’s safe.



For ALL audiences from

Kashmir to Kanyakumari.



Our 75th Independence Day is almost here :)



A film based on the Life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/FjcMwRX1mT — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) August 12, 2021

Other details

The film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously

The makers are most likely to finish the shoot by month-end. Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, and Murali Sharma. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The film, slated to release this year, has been shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will later be dubbed into Malayalam.

Dream project

Sesh is playing the lead, has also written the film

Sesh, who is not only playing the lead role but has also written this movie, considers it his dream project. Earlier in January this year, talking about the film and Major Unnikrishnan's life, he had earlier said, "The world only knows how heroic he was and how he died in his final moments. But, everything I loved about him was the way he lived."