'Black Site' trailer: It's Jason Clarke v/s Michelle Monaghan

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 15, 2022, 04:32 pm 2 min read

'Black Site': Redbox dropped trailer for upcoming action thriller

A brand new action thriller is knocking upon us in the form of Black Site. Focused on the capture of the "world's most dangerous man" in a top-secret black site and his deadly path to freedom, the film will offer us relentless action. American video rental company Redbox dropped the trailer for the Hollywood flick recently. Here's a breakdown.

Not to get confused with the 2018 flick by the same name, Black Site (2022) will introduce viewers to the world of secretive black sites.

In military terminology, a black site is a location at which an unacknowledged black operation or black project is conducted.

Many a time, forces like the CIA work and capture fugitives in these locations, which don't exist on paper.

Jason Clarke (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) plays notorious criminal Hatchett who gets captured at the beginning of the trailer. He is brought to a black site with the codename Citadel, which is "home to the world's most dangerous terrorists." However, soon after his arrival, Hatchett plans his escape, killing those in his way and releasing the detainees.

Michelle Monaghan plays an analyst stationed at this black site with a tragic backstory that has links to Hatchett. As soon as she becomes aware of his escape plan, a lockdown is imposed on the black site. This means if the officers don't manage to bring the detainees (including Hatchett) under control within an hour, a drone will be sent to "wipe us out."

How do you call for help from a place that doesn't exist?



Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan and Jai Courtney star in the newest Redbox Entertainment film, Black Site - coming May 3rd pic.twitter.com/NKXJWnKKLD — Redbox Entertainment (@RedboxEntmt) April 13, 2022

Directed by Sophia Banks, Black Site co-stars Jai Courtney and Pallavi Sharda. Speaking with ET Online, Banks has promised that viewers will be blown away by Monaghan's (Pixels, Mission: Impossible) "very grounded, emotionally impactful, and is just overall badass" performance as Abby. It's backed by Redbox Entertainment, Thunder Road Films, and Asbury Park Pictures. The upcoming film will be available on-demand from May 3.