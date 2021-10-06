Nandamuri Balakrishna to make OTT debut with Telugu talk show?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 06:19 pm

Balakrishna to turn host for a talk show?

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to make his OTT debut. The actor will be the host for a talk show on aha, a Telugu digital platform. While further information about the show are yet to be revealed by the makers, a source close to the project has confirmed that a discussion has been going on with Balakrishna. Details will be out soon.

Balayya to donate his income from OTT show to charity

As the description suggests, Balakrishna, fondly called Balayya, will be interacting with popular film personalities, which is going to be helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Also, the money that would come from the show will be donated to the actor's charitable activities. Notably, the 61-year-old, son of ex-Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, isn't the first Telugu star to host a talk show.

His contemporaries like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna have already hosted shows

Other Telugu stars and his contemporaries like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna have hosted Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Also, on aha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had conducted talk show Sam Jam, while Lakshmi Manchu hosted the cookery show Aha Bhojanambu. aha is now airing No.1 Yaari with Rana season three, which has Dum Maaro Dum actor Rana Daggubati as the host.

On the movie front, Balakrishna recently finished shooting of 'Akhanda'

Apart from this, the MLA from Andhra Pradesh's Hindupur constituency is also busy with Akhanda, which is being directed by Boyapati Srinu. The actor wrapped up its shooting just recently, while the teaser is already creating a buzz among his fans. Under the banner of Dwaraka Creations, the film also stars Srikanth in a crucial role and is expected to release in Diwali 2021.

The 61-year-old has also joined hands with director Gopichand Malineni

Balakrishna also has joined hands with director Gopichand Malineni for the upcoming film NBK 107 (tentative title). The film will be backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. The news of Balakrishna's association with the film was confirmed by Mythri Movie Makers on social media with an announcement on the actor's birthday. "#NBK107- Hunt Starts Soon #HappyBirthdayNBK @megopichand @Musicthaman," they wrote on Twitter.