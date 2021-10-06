Drug bust case: What all happened after Aryan's custody extension?

Narcotics Control Bureau spreading its search in cruise drug bust case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has nabbed more people in the Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship drug bust case, taking the total number of persons arrested to 16. Today four more men namely Gopal Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, and Bhaskar Arora (all attached to an event management company) were produced in the court, who sent them to NCB custody till October 14.

Twitter Post

This court hearing took place today

Details

Aryan Khan, seven others were arrested earlier on Saturday

To give a refresher, the cruise case became high-profile and attracted media traction after Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by NCB late Saturday night, following a raid. That time, seven others, most of them coming from well-to-do families, were nabbed by them. Later one more person was arrested and all were produced before the court on Monday.

Information

'Like Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes novels,' NCB on case

The remand hearing was held before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar, who agreed with NCB's stance that investigation is in the "nascent stage," and that their custody extension is needed. The same ends tomorrow. NCB has reportedly said that the drug bust case is "like Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes novels as there is a new twist and turn at every moment."

Photos

Gauri Khan wanted to treat son with a McDonald's burger?

Yesterday, portals clicked Aryan's mother Gauri Khan entering NCB office with a McDonald's packet. Reports suggested it had burgers inside that the concerned mother was taking for her son to relish, who is mostly on dhaba-cooked food in custody, but sleuths apparently politely but sternly disallowed that on "security grounds." Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani also visited the 23-year-old today, pictures of which went viral.

The cruise

The cruise in question is back to business as usual

Meanwhile, the cruise in question, Cordelia Cruises, has already rolled out their Navratri invite where they are offering the guests dance, stand-up comedy shows, music and "a chance to let their hair down and party all night with gay abandon!" On Monday, the company running the cruise liner issued a statement clarifying that they are "no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident."

Bust

'Will refrain from letting our ship out for similar events'

"Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company. We condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future," added the statement. To recall, in its raid, NCB had recovered drugs like cocaine (13gm), mephedrone (5gm), hashish (21gm), and MDMA (ecstasy) (22 pills) on the ship.