Megastar Amitabh Bachchan today clocked 45 million (4.5 crore) followers on the social media giant Twitter. The 78-year-old screen icon also happens to be one of the most active Indian film personalities on the micro-blogging platform. He also commands a huge following on other social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram. Big B marked the feat with a priceless throwback picture from the 80s.

Earlier today, Bachchan thanked one of his fans for sharing an old monochrome picture where he is seen seeking blessings from his late father, the poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Recalling that time, Big B tweeted, "The picture says a lot more.. It's the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident...It's the first time ever I saw my father breaking down! (sic)"

With his post, Bachchan referred to the infamous fatal accident that he had suffered in 1982 while shooting for an action scene for Manmohan Desai's movie Coolie in Bengaluru. He was subsequently hospitalized and it took him a number of months to fully recover.

T 3777 - The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more ..

Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident ..

Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down !

A concerned little Abhishek looks on ! pic.twitter.com/vFC98UQCDE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 9, 2021

Besides Twitter, the film star currently has 29 million followers on Facebook and 24.5 million followers on Instagram. He also has a personal blog on Tumblr where he regularly pens down his thoughts. For the unversed, Bachchan is currently the second most-followed Indian personality on Twitter after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had 64.7 million followers at the time of writing this piece.

The other most followed Indian personalities on Twitter include film stars Salman Khan (42 million followers), Shah Rukh Khan (41.5 million followers), and Akshay Kumar (40.2 million followers), and cricketers Virat Kohli (39.8 million followers) and Sachin Tendulkar (34.8 million followers).

