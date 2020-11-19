Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game shown Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 got its second "crorepati" this week. After playing extremely well, IPS officer Mohita Sharma grabbed the whopping Rs. 1 crore prize money. Mohita is currently posted in Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an ASP in Bari Brahmana, Samba, and looks after the law and order of a subdivision of the district. Here's more on this.

Details The question that made Mohita this season's second 'crorepati'

Mohita played well with ease, reaching the Rs. 3,20,000 question without using any lifeline. Her knowledge about a range of subjects left Big B quite impressed. The Rs. 1 crore question that Mohita faced was: "Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II?" The correct answer was RDX.

Details The Rs. 7 crore question

Big B then presented the Rs. 7 crore question to Mohita. The question was: "Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?" The correct answer was HMS Trincomalee. While Mohita had a lifeline left, she was not allowed to use it for the last question, as per the game's rules.

Quote Dream come true: Mohita on winning Rs. 1 crore

Speaking about her experience on the show, she said, "Winning a crore on KBC is like a dream come true. Not for the money, but for the very reason that as a game, it is challenging and pushes contestants to give it their best."

Experience 'I got goosebumps'

"For me, when Mr. Bachchan announced that I have won one crore, I got goosebumps and it felt as though the time has slowed down," Mohita said. "The moment will always be etched in my memory," she added. Mohita shared that she has not yet decided what she will do with the prize money.

Statement She also shared advice for fellow 'KBC' aspirants

Mohita also shared some advice for KBC aspirants. "It's very important to not panic and use all the lifelines in initial questions. It doesn't mean that randomly pick an answer, but through intelligent guessing use the process of elimination to sift through the options available and the multiple scenarios in your head to get to the right one (sic)," she said.

Quote Amitabh Bachchan ensures the contestant is at ease: Mohita

"It's extremely critical to train your mind to be relaxed so that you can go through the questions in a focused manner. That apart, Mr. Bachchan ensures that the contestant is at ease and the whole environment on the set is very motivating," she concluded.

Show Nazia Nasim was the first 'crorepati' of this season