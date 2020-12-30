Anil Kapoor's latest offering AK vs AK has been receiving rave reviews from critics and viewers. While the movie featured almost every member of Kapoor's immediate family, his wife Sunita Kapoor remained missing from the frame. Talking about it, Kapoor revealed that though Sunita was included in an earlier draft of the script, she eventually declined the offer. Here's more on this.

Details 'She said I cannot be part of this journey'

Kapoor stated in an interview with Scroll, "Initially, Sunita was supposed to do it. The character had to be someone who calls the shots in the house (sic)." "But she does not want to talk to the press from the very first day, she has made her own decisions, she said I cannot be part of this journey (sic)," he further added.

Details She even declined doing a voice cameo

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who plays a lead role alongside Kapoor in the movie, had also earlier disclosed that while nothing was out of bounds as far as personal attacks were concerned, the only place they were not allowed to go was Sunita's bedroom. He also revealed that they tried to get a voice cameo done by Sunita, but she turned that down as well.

Movie Director Vikramaditya Motwane also failed at convincing her

Director Vikramaditya Motwane opened up about another (failed) attempt to convince her. "We were in your home one day, still discussing, she'd said no already, and you put me in front and said 'Babe, Vikram wants to ask you something,'" he said in an interview. But before Motwane could complete his sentence, she gave him a look and that was the end of that.

About What is 'AK vs AK' all about?

Kapoor and Kashyap-starrer AK vs AK is the story of an ugly spat between two Bollywood stars - Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap - who are seen playing exaggerated versions of themselves in this movie. The movie also features Kapoor's daughter Sonam, son Harsh Varrdhan, brother Boney Kapoor and others in cameo roles. The film was released on December 24 on streaming service Netflix.

Quote An excerpt from NewsBytes's review of 'AK vs AK'