Is it splitsville for would-be parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 15, 2022, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting a child together

Has Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky split? A viral rumor suggests that the power couple has broken up after the singer learned that A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was cheating on her. A social media user claimed that Mayers cheated on Rihanna with footwear designer, Amina Muaddi. This comes after Rihanna and Mayers announced their pregnancy back in January.

Context Why does this story matter?

Just a few days back, Sunday Mirror reported, "Rihanna has always been quite traditional. They (Rihanna and Mayers) will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him for ever, and he has said the same."

Even the singer has maintained that the best part of their relationship is the "transparency," so in that light, this rumor assumes significance.

Information What was the viral post all about?

The bomb was dropped by Louis Roma, an influencer and fashion commentator. Roma claimed that "Rihanna & A$AP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi." "Amina was responsible for designing Fenty's footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label," the handle further mentioned.

Details Rapper cheated on Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week

"A$AP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes," added Roma. Reportedly Mayers cheated on Rihanna during the Paris Fashion Week, which was held from February 28 to March 8. As soon as this news broke, fans started posting hilarious memes featuring Rihanna's former boyfriend, artist Drake.

Twitter Post Check out the viral tweet here:

Rihanna ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Speculation When is the baby due?

In January this year, Rihanna did the reveal about her pregnancy by walking the New York City streets with Mayers, with her baby bump on full display. They were captured by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs. Reports suggest that she is in her third trimester and may deliver next month. Mayers gifted a bracelet to Rihanna recently that hinted at a May delivery.