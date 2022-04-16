Entertainment

5 South Indian films you can watch over this weekend

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Apr 16, 2022, 11:07 am 3 min read

'KGF' is streaming on Prime, while 'James' is there on SonyLIV

This month's third weekend is officially here! And, by the time you are done with your pending work or much-needed rest, it would be afternoon probably. It's then that you will scavenge for what to watch on the OTT platforms, right? Worry not as help is here! We have compiled a list of five South Indian films you can watch on OTT this weekend.

#1 'James': Puneeth Rajkumar's swansong streaming on SonyLIV

The last film of late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, James, is now streaming on SonyLIV. According to the streamer, this film will help them attract more Sandalwood audience. Directed and written by Chethan Kumar, James stars Priya Anand opposite Rajkumar. Kishore Pathikonda has bankrolled the project. James had hit the screens on what would have been the superstar's 47th birthday (March 17).

#2 'Bloody Mary': Catch Nivetha Pethuraj's OTT debut on aha

Telugu film Bloody Mary, starring Nivetha Pethuraj, hit the Telugu streaming giant aha on Friday (April 15). Pethuraj is a fairly young actor but has been a part of many successful films. Bloody Mary marks her digital debut, too. Touted as "an edge-of-the-seat" thriller, the film has Pethuraj in the titular character. Chandoo Mondeti (Karthikeya, Premam) has directed this movie.

#3 'KGF: Chapter 1': Yash-led actioner streaming on Amazon Prime Video

KGF: Chapter 2 has captured the box office ever since its release on April 14 and is doing exceptional business. So, if you are planning to watch that in cinema halls, why not catch upon the first installment of KGF to recap? Starring Yash in the lead role, the franchise has been directed by Prashanth Neel. Watch the actioner on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu': Catch the film on SonyLIV

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand, is out on SonyLIV. Written and directed by Tirumala Kishore, the film had hit the theaters on March 4 and received to fair reviews. Besides the aforementioned actors, the family drama has an ensemble of star cast including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar, and Urvashi among others, in key roles. Devi Sri Prasad has given the music.

#5 'Night Drive': Malayalam thriller, streaming on Netflix

Malayalam thriller Night Drive rounds up the list. "Out for a harmless night drive, a loving young couple runs into unexpected trouble that may cost them both their lives," reads its synopsis. Directed by Vysakh, the film has been written by Abhilash Pillai. It stars Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Siddique. You can watch the venture on Netfilx.