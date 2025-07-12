Indian batters with multiple centuries at Lord's in Test cricket

India opener KL Rahul etched his name in history books with a century versus England on Day 3 at Lord's. Rahul resumed the day on 53 with India's score being 145/3. Rahul and Rishabh Pant were solid in Session 1 before both players perished in either side of lunch. Rahul hit a century to become the 2nd Indian batter with multiple tons at Lord's.

Dilip Dilip Vengsarkar - 3 centuries Former Indian batter Dilip Vengsarkar hit three Test centuries at Lord's. He hit a century on his Lord's Test debut, scoring 0 and 103 in 1979. In India's 1982 tour of England, Vengsarkar hit 2 and 157 at Lord's, marking his 2nd ton. In 1986, he smashed 126* and 33. Overall, he managed 508 runs from 4 Tests at Lord's (100s: 3, 50s: 1).

Rahul KL Rahul - 2 centuries As mentioned, Rahul registered his 2nd hundred at Lord's, on July 12, 2025. His 100 was laced with 13 fours from 177 balls. This was the 2nd innings of the contest. Rahul's first century at Lord's came in 2021. He got scores worth 129 and 5. That was his 2nd Test at Lord's after a poor first Test here in 2018.