What's the story

South Africa are on the driver's seat in a chase of a 282-run target in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

Aiden Markram has led the charge with a solid hundred for his side. He has been part of two brilliant partnerships.

Markram went to the tea break on Day 3 on an unbeaten score of 49 in SA's 94/2.

After tea, Markram continued in the same vein, taking his side past the 200-run mark.