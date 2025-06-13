WTC final, Aiden Markram slams his 8th Test century: Stats
What's the story
South Africa are on the driver's seat in a chase of a 282-run target in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.
Aiden Markram has led the charge with a solid hundred for his side. He has been part of two brilliant partnerships.
Markram went to the tea break on Day 3 on an unbeaten score of 49 in SA's 94/2.
After tea, Markram continued in the same vein, taking his side past the 200-run mark.
Match dynamics
Markram, Mulder form solid partnership
Mitchell Starc gave Australia an early breakthrough by dismissing Ryan Rickelton for just six runs in the third over (9/1).
However, Markram and Wiaan Mulder formed a solid partnership, scoring 61 runs together.
The duo played cautiously against good deliveries while punishing bad balls through the covers.
South Africa's run-rate was healthy with nearly a boundary an over in the first 10 overs of their innings.
In the 18th over of SA's innings, Mulder departed with Starc claiming his wicket. He perished for a knock of 27.
Duo
Markram and Bavuma have shared an unbeaten century-plus stand
South African skipper Temba Bavuma came in and was dropped on two by Steve Smith at close-in wide first slip.
Bavuma made use of the dropped effort and alongside Markram kept the scoreboard ticking.
Slowly and steadily the two thwarted the Aussies and kept them at bay.
Markram played several fine strokes and dispatched the fuller balls bowled by Starc.
Meanwhile, Bavuma also raced to a fighting fifty from 83 balls, hitting four fours along the way.
Runs
3rd century for Markram vs Australia
Markram got to his century having faced 156 balls. He has hit 11 fours enroute to his ton.
After scoring a 6-ball duck in South Africa's 1st innings, Markram made amends with a brilliant knock.
He has raced past 2,950 runs from 46 matches (84 innings). He has smashed his 8th century (50s: 13).
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 matches versus Australia (10 innings), he has scored 575-plus runs. He hit his 3rd century versus Australia (50s: 1).
Information
Markram is closing in on 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket
Markram is closing in on 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He has surpassed 6,950 runs in his 99th match (171 innings). Notably, the versatile batter brought up his 20th century in the longest format. He owns 31 fifties as well.
Do you know?
Maiden century on English soil for Markram
Playing his 3rd match in England, Markram has brought up his maiden century. Before this match, Markram owned 36 runs from 3 innings (2 matches) in England.
Record
3rd player with a century in World Test Championship final
Markram slammed his 4th hundred in the ICC World Test Championship across 3 editions.
Playing his 29th match, he is closing in on 1,600 runs in the tournament at 31-plus.
In addition to 4 tons, he has registered 7 fifties from 53 innings.
Meanwhile, Markram is just the third player to slam a century in the final of the WTC. In the 2021-23 final, Australia's Steve Smith and Travis Head hit scores worth 121 and 163 versus India (The Oval).