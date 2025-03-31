IPL: A look at players with fifers for Delhi Capitals
What's the story
Star pacer Mitchell Starc powered Delhi Capitals to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 10 of IPL 2025 in Vizag.
Starc, who helped Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL 2024 title, made the difference with his maiden T20 fifer.
SRH were bundled out for 163 before DC (166/3) won the contest.
Starc became only the second player with an IPL fifer for DC.
#1
Amit Mishra: 5/17 vs Deccan Chargers, Delhi, 2008
In Vizag, Starc joined Amit Mishra, who took a five-wicket haul for DC against Deccan Chargers back in the inaugural season (2008).
The former Indian leg-spinner took five wickets for 17 runs, as DC defended 194. This restricted the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to 182/9.
Mishra also took a hat-trick when the Chargers required 15 runs off the last over.
#2
Mitchell Starc: 5/35 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vizag, 2025
Against SRH, Starc was sensational in the powerplay overs, picking three wickets. He dismissed both Ishan Kishan (2) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0) in his second over.
The pacer then dismissed the dangerous Travis Head in the fifth over, reducing the Orange Army to 37/4.
Starc returned in the 19th over to complete his fifer (5/35), dismissing Wiaan Mulder and Harshal Patel.
Records
Other records set by Starc
As mentioned, Starc completed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. It was also the first fifer of the ongoing IPL season.
Notably, Starc has been adjudged the Player of the Match in three successive matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
He took 3/34 for KKR against SRH in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1. A match-winning 2/14 from Starc followed in the final.