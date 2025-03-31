In Vizag, Starc joined Amit Mishra, who took a five-wicket haul for DC against Deccan Chargers back in the inaugural season (2008).

The former Indian leg-spinner took five wickets for 17 runs, as DC defended 194. This restricted the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to 182/9.

Mishra also took a hat-trick when the Chargers required 15 runs off the last over.