Hardik Pandya dismisses Shubman Gill for 4th time in IPL
What's the story
Hardik Pandya, who returned for Mumbai Indians after serving a ban in their opening IPL 2025 contest, made his presence felt versus Gujarat Titans in match number 9 on Saturday.
GT were off to a flying start with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill leading the way in Ahmedabad.
It was Pandya who broke the 78-run stand in the 9th over by dismissing Gill.
Information
Pandya outfoxes Gill with a short ball
Gill, who was looking solid in the middle, failed to dispatch a short ball from Pandya. Gill attempted a pull shot but he hit the ball straight to deep square leg. Naman Dhir completed a fine catch as the ball was travelling.
Stats
Gill averages 2.75 versus Pandya in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 5 innings, Gill has faced 18 balls bowled by Pandya, scoring 11 runs. His strike rate reads 61.11.
Pandya has dismissed Gill four times with the latter averaging a dismal 2.75.
12 of the 18 balls have been dots. Gill has managed to hit Pandya for a solitary four (0 sixes).