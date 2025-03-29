What's the story

Hardik Pandya, who returned for Mumbai Indians after serving a ban in their opening IPL 2025 contest, made his presence felt versus Gujarat Titans in match number 9 on Saturday.

GT were off to a flying start with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill leading the way in Ahmedabad.

It was Pandya who broke the 78-run stand in the 9th over by dismissing Gill.