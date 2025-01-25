2nd T20I: Tilak Varma helps India overcome England at Chepauk
What's the story
A brilliant knock from Tilak Varma helped India beat England by two wickets in the 2nd T20I at the Chepauk in Chennai.
England scored 165/9 in 20 overs, riding on Jos Buttler's 45 and Brydon Carse's 31.
India were 126/7 in the run-chase but Varma remained composed and got his side past the line.
The win saw India take a 2-0 lead.
ENG
England score 165/9 in 20 overs
England lost Phil Salt in the first over before Ben Duckett too perished cheaply, leaving England at 26/2.
Buttler and Harry Brook helped England get to 58/2 in the powerplay.
India responded well and dismissed both batters. Liam Livingstone and Jamie Smith's dismissals saw England get reduced to 104/6.
However, an useful cameo from Brydon Carse helped England race to 165 runs.
IND bowlers
Six Indian bowlers amongst the wickets
Six Indian bowlers were amongst the wickets. India bowled with 7 bowlers.
Axar Patel (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers. Varun Chakravarthy managed 2/38.
Abhishek Sharma and Washington Sundar bowled an over each, registering 1/9 and 1/12 respectively.
Hardik Pandya was solid. He bowled two overs and conceded six runs for a wicket.
Arshdeep Singh claimed 1/40. Ravi Bishnoi went wicketless.
Buttler
150 T20I sixes for Buttler
Buttler scored a valuable 45-run knock. He smashed two fours and three sixes.
He raced past 150 T20I sixes (151), as per ESPNcricinfo.
Overall, Buttler is now the 4th batter with 150-plus sixes in T20Is. He is also the first Englishman to achieve the milestone.
Buttler is only behind India's Rohit Sharma (205), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (173) and UAE's Muhammad Waseem (158).
Information
3,500 runs for Buttler in T20Is
Buttler has raced to 3,502 runs at 36.10. In addition to a ton, he has smashed 26 fifties. Versus India, he has scored 611 runs from 24 matches (21 innings) at 35.94. He owns 55 fours and 26 sixes against India.
Information
Carse shines with 31-run knock
Carse his a 17-ball 31. He was run out in the 17th over. He smashed three sixes and a four. He has raced to 777 runs in T20 cricket. His strike rate reads close to 140. Carse now owns 34 T20 sixes.
Bowling
Key numbers of the Indian bowlers
Playing his 62nd match, Arshdeep has raced to 98 T20I scalps at 18.13.
Pandya isn't far away. He owns 92 scalps at 26.28 from 111 matches.
Axar's two wickets saw him get to 69 scalps at an impressive 22.11.
Sundar is closing in on 50 T20I scalps. He has 48 wickets at 23.18.
The in-form Chakravarthy owns 24 scalps at 16.83.
Chase
How did India fare in the run-chase?
India finished their powerplay with a score of 59/3. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma failed to get big runs.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's struggles continued.
Dhruv Jurel and Pandya also faltered, leaving India at 78/5 after 9.1 overs.
Varma was India's chief performer. He kept India in the hunt. A 38-run stand alongside Sundar helped his cause.
He hit crucial boundaries when needed.
Information
Rashid claims 1/14 from his 4 overs
Adil Rashid was simply sensational for England. He managed 1/14 from his 4 overs. Notably, he bowled 13 dot balls and gave away one four. Rashid raced to 128 wickets in T20Is at 24.21.
Varma
An unbeaten 72 from Varma's blade
Varma smashed an unbeaten 72 from 55 balls. He slammed four fours and five sixes, striking at 130.91.
In 22 matches, Varma has raced to 707 runs at 58.91. This was his 3rd T20I fifty (100s: 2).
In six matches at home, he owns 167 runs at 83.50. This was his maiden fifty on home soil.
Information
Carse shines with the ball
Carse was England's best bowler. He claimed 3/29 from his 4 overs. In five matches, he owns 9 scalps at just 13.44. This was his 2nd three-fer in T20Is for England.