What's the story

A brilliant knock from Tilak Varma helped India beat England by two wickets in the 2nd T20I at the Chepauk in Chennai.

England scored 165/9 in 20 overs, riding on Jos Buttler's 45 and Brydon Carse's 31.

India were 126/7 in the run-chase but Varma remained composed and got his side past the line.

The win saw India take a 2-0 lead.