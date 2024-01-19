Rinku Singh to feature for India A against England Lions

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Rinku Singh to feature for India A against England Lions

By Rajdeep Saha 12:11 am Jan 20, 202412:11 am

inku Singh will play for India A in the final four-dayer against England Lions (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian limited-over cricket team's new-found star Rinku Singh will play for India A in the final four-dayer against England Lions in Ahmedabad. Rinku, who played a defining 69*-run knock in the 3rd T20I match versus Afghanistan in Bengaluru, has been drafted into the squad. Besides Rinku, the likes of Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh have been picked for both the matches. Here's more.

2/5

Squads for the two four-dayers

Second four-dayer: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal. 3rd four-dayer: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal.

3/5

A look at Rinku's stats

Rinku was recently with the Indian Test squad in South Africa as a reserve player. He has featured in 43 First-Class matches, scoring 3,099 runs at an average of 58.47. He owns seven tons and 20 fifties. Meanwhile, Rinku also owns 1,899 runs in List A cricket and another 2,380 runs in the 20-over format. He averages 89 in T20Is for India (SR: 176.23).

4/5

Arshdeep and Tilak get calls

India A will be bolstered with a left-arm pacer in Arshdeep. He played the first two matches against the Afghans before missing the final clash. He owns 62 scalps for India in the 20-over format at 20.87. Arshdeep has 41 FC scalps. Tilak is plying his trade in the Ranji Trophy for Hyderabad. He played a solitary T20I versus Afghanistan in Mohali.

5/5

Key changes and additions

Yash Dayal found a place in the squads for both games against England Lions. Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was also picked alongside Railways' Upendra Yadav. The pair replaced KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel. Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead India A. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was also called up to the India A squad for both games. Shams Mulani was picked for the final four-dayer.