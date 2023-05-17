Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC: Decoding the key player battles

Warner has slammed 1,059 runs against PBKS in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals will travel to Dharamshala to face Punjab Kings in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It is an all-or-nothing situation for PBKS as they need to win their remaining matches to keep their playoff hopes alive. It will be a big moment for their players and their duels against DC's superstars will attract more attention. Here's more.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Ishant Sharma

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 675 runs against DC in the IPL. But his primary challenge will the against Ishant Sharma with the new ball. In six IPL innings, Ishant has dismissed him twice, whereas Dhawan has scored only 36 runs in 30 balls against him. In IPL 2023, he has fallen four times in the Powerplay in nine innings (SR:137.86).

Liam Livingstone vs Kuldeep Yadav

Liam Livingstone was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav once in the past, and DC may use that strategy again. Livingstone has found it tough against leggies in the middle overs. In 17 IPL innings against leggies, he has fallen prey seven times and also owns a strike rate of 117.64. Nine out of Kuldeep's 10 wickets this season have come in the middle overs (7-16).

David Warner vs Sam Curran

David Warner has a mammoth record of 1,059 runs against PBKS in the IPL. The DC skipper will look to give a fiery start, while Sam Curran will look to dismiss him early on. In five IPL innings, Curran has dismissed Warner once and has not allowed him to score freely. The Australian dasher owns a paltry strike rate of 102.56 against Curran.

Axar Patel vs Arshdeep Singh

Axar Patel has been instrumental for DC this season as a finisher. He has slammed 130 runs in the death overs (17-20), the fourth-highest run-scorer in this phase. Meanwhile, he will be up against one of India's finest death bowlers in Arshdeep Singh. The southpaw has snapped seven wickets at the death this season. He has picked crucial wickets but has also leaked runs.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. 8.79 is the average run rate batting first in IPL at this venue. This will be the first match played here this season. It is a good batting surface with some assistance for pacers. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream it on JioCinema (7:30 pm IST).