IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Here is the statistical preview

May 14, 2023

Shubman Gill is 42 runs away from completing 1,000 runs for GT (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans in search of their ninth win will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. GT are aiming to sure up their place in the top two, whereas SRH are just desperate to stay alive in the playoff race by winning this match. A loss here will end SRH's campaign this season. Here's more.

A look at the H2H record

Defending champions, GT made their debut last season and therefore they have played only two matches against SRH. There is nothing to separate the two teams as they have won one apiece. In the last meeting, GT won the match by five wickets, despite Umran Malik's heroic 5/24. The Titans chased down 196, courtesy of Wriddhiman Saha's 68 and Rahul Tewatia's 21-ball 40*.

Here are the stadium stats

This will be the last league-stage encounter this season at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 9.35 reads the average run rate batting first here this season. The chasing teams and teams batting first have won three matches each. GT have won three of their six games in IPL 2023. They recently slammed 227/2 against LSG and won by 56 runs.

Shubman Gill closes in on completing 1,000 runs for GT

Shubman Gill has been a stalwart for GT ever since he joined the franchise. He was pivotal to their title triumph last season. He has slammed 475 runs this season in 12 matches and because of that, he has raced to 958 runs for GT in only 28 innings. He also averages 75.14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in T20s (526 runs).

Glenn Phillips may get to 5,500 T20 runs

SRH dasher Glenn Phillips needs 16 more runs to complete 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. He has amassed 5,434 runs in 203 T20s at an average of 32.53. He also owns a pretty decent strike rate of 141.65 (50s: 37, 100s: 5). Phillips (292) is eight hits away from completing 300 maximums in T20s. He smashed a crucial seven-ball 25 against the Royals.

Here are more numbers related to the game

T. Natarajan is four scalps away from completing 50 IPL wickets. Heinrich Klaasen has slammed 262 runs in nine matches while striking at 180.68, the third-highest strike rate among batters with 250-plus runs this season. Mohammed Shami has snapped 12 wickets in the powerplay, the most by any bowler in this phase. Rahul Tripathi needs two fours to complete 300 fours in T20 cricket.