DC vs SRH: Philip Salt and Mitchell Marsh slam fifties

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 29, 2023, 11:39 pm 2 min read

Philip Salt and Mitchell Marsh slammed respective fifties for the Delhi Capitals (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Philip Salt and Mitchell Marsh slammed respective fifties for the Delhi Capitals in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. However, their heroics weren't enough as DC lost the tie by nine runs. DC, who lost skipper David Warner early on, saw Salt and Marsh add a 112-run stand. But once they departed, SRH hit back.

How did the match pan out?

SRH managed 62/2 in the powerplay as Abhishek Sharma played a solid hand. DC hit back to reduce SRH at 109/5 in the 12th over. Heinrich Klaasen then shared two superb partnerships, helping SRH get to 197. In response, DC lost Warner for a duck. Salt and Marsh added a century-plus stand but SRH pulled the plug.

Salt and Marsh slam fifties for DC

Salt scored a 35-ball 59 for DC. His knock consisted of nine fours. Salt brought up his maiden IPL fifty. In the 20-over format, he now has 4,182 runs. He clobbered his 29th fifty as well. Marsh made his presence felt with a 39-ball 63. He smashed one four and six maximums. Marsh has raced to 571 runs in the IPL (50s: 3).

Highest second-wicket stand for DC against SRH

DC have posted their highest second-wicket stand against SRH in the IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was also DC's second century-plus stand for any wicket against SRH.