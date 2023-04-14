Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 14, 2023, 04:08 pm 2 min read

David Warner has been among the runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Delhi Capitals in match number 20 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this duel on Saturday (April 15). Having lost their first four games, DC are in a spot of bother. Meanwhile, RCB are coming off an agonizing one-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Here is the statistical preview.

Here is the H2H record

RCB dominate DC in terms of head-to-head record in IPL. The Bengaluru-based team has recorded 16 wins in 28 games against the Capitals. On one occasion, they have also defeated DC in the Super Over. While 10 games fell in Delhi's favor, one of their matches got washed out. The two teams met once last season and RCB clinched the contest by 16 runs.

A look at the stadium stats

The Bengaluru track is fruitful for batting as the average run rate of teams batting first here reads 8.77 in IPL. Chasing sides have won 45 of the 82 IPL games played here. Teams batting first emerged winners on 33 occasions. The highest team score in IPL has been recorded here, 263/5 by RCB vs the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Massive milestone awaiting Kohli

Virat Kohli currently owns 11,490 runs in 363 T20 games at an average of 41.18. He is just 10 runs shy of becoming the fourth batter to complete 11,500 runs in T20 cricket. The former RCB skipper would join the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Pollard (12,528), and Shoaib Malik (12,175). Meanwhile, DC skipper David Warner needs 112 runs to touch the 11,500-run mark.

2,500 runs loading for Shaw

Prithvi Shaw, who has been out of touch lately, requires 65 runs to complete 2,500 runs in T20 cricket. Though the dashing opener has a below-par average of 25.63 in the format, he owns a brilliant strike rate of 151.24. He owns a solitary ton and 18 fifties in the format. 12, 7, 0, and 15 read his scores this season.

Warner to go past Dhoni

Warner, who has enjoyed tackling RCB in the past, requires just 19 more runs to displace MS Dhoni as the batter with most IPL runs against the Bengaluru-based team. The southpaw currently owns 820 runs against them at 45.55 (SR: 161.41). He has smoked nine fifties and a ton against RCB. Notably, Warner is currently the second-highest run-getter this season (209 runs).