Mark Wood claims LSG's maiden five-wicket haul in IPL: Stats

Apr 01, 2023

England bowler Mark Wood claimed the maiden five-wicket haul for Lucknow Super Giants (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

England bowler Mark Wood claimed the maiden five-wicket haul for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. Wood managed a heroic 5/14 from his four overs, helping LSG beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in match number three of the IPL 2023 season. Wood also claimed his maiden fifer in T20 cricket. Here we present the key stats registered.

Wood claims five DC scalps

DC were off and running in their pursuit of 194 after LSG posted 193/6. Wood drew the first blood, bowling Prithvi Shaw out in the 5th over. He bowled Mitchell Marsh off the very next ball before dismissing Sarfaraz Khan in the seventh over. Wood then came back in the 20th over of DC's innings and claimed two more scalps.

Best bowling figures for LSG

Wood now has the best bowling figures by an LSG bowler in the IPL. LSG, who forayed into the IPL last year, saw Mohsin Khan (4/16 vs DC) and Avesh Khan (4/24 vs SRH) claim the best figures for them.

Key numbers registered by Wood

Playing just his second career IPL match, Wood starred with the ball, claiming IPL 2023's maiden five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, Wood has become the 27th bowler in IPL history to claim a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, the fast bowler also took his maiden fifer in the 20-over format. He now has 70 scalps in T20 cricket.

2nd Englishman to bag an IPL five-wicket haul

As per Cricbuzz, Wood has become the second England bowler to bag an IPL five-wicket haul, after Dimitri Mascarenhas, who managed 5/25 for PBKS against Pune Warriors India in Mohali in 2012.