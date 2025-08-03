India's tea output falls 9% in June on adverse weather

Assam 's tea gardens produced 10% less (at 68.55 million kg) than usual, with the Cachar region witnessing a slight increase. Meanwhile, West Bengal also saw a decline in production, mainly due to lower output in Dooars despite Terai and Darjeeling regions showing slight improvements. These numbers highlight the widespread impact of adverse weather conditions on India's tea production across different states.

Impact on southern states

The southern states of India also felt the pinch of adverse weather conditions on tea production. Tamil Nadu's output fell by 11% to 16.01 million kg, while Kerala saw a steep decline of 31% to 4.61 million kg. Karnataka also witnessed a dip in its tea production for June. These figures emphasize how widespread and damaging the effects of bad weather have been on India's tea industry this season.