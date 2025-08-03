India's tea output falls 9% in June on adverse weather
What's the story
India's tea production witnessed a significant drop of 9% in June, amounting to 133.5 million kg. The decline was mainly attributed to adverse weather conditions across the country. North India saw a dip of 7.44% to 112.51 million kg, while South India suffered an even bigger blow with nearly a 16.7% fall to 20.99 million kg in production. Excessive rain and insufficient sunlight were the primary culprits behind this decline.
Regional impact
Assam and West Bengal's production numbers
Assam's tea gardens produced 10% less (at 68.55 million kg) than usual, with the Cachar region witnessing a slight increase. Meanwhile, West Bengal also saw a decline in production, mainly due to lower output in Dooars despite Terai and Darjeeling regions showing slight improvements. These numbers highlight the widespread impact of adverse weather conditions on India's tea production across different states.
Southern impact
Impact on southern states
The southern states of India also felt the pinch of adverse weather conditions on tea production. Tamil Nadu's output fell by 11% to 16.01 million kg, while Kerala saw a steep decline of 31% to 4.61 million kg. Karnataka also witnessed a dip in its tea production for June. These figures emphasize how widespread and damaging the effects of bad weather have been on India's tea industry this season.