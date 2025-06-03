Kamal Haasan declares 'Thug Life' won't release in Karnataka
What's the story
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has announced that his upcoming film, Thug Life, will not be released in Karnataka for now.
The decision comes amid a controversy over his recent remarks on the Kannada language during a promotional event.
Despite the Karnataka High Court instructing him to apologize by Tuesday afternoon, Haasan's production company Raajkamal Films International maintained that there was nothing to apologize for.
Legal proceedings
Court criticized Haasan for saying 'Kannada born out of Tamil'
The Karnataka High Court earlier today criticized Haasan for his controversial statement that "Kannada is born out of Tamil."
The court also gave him time till 2:30pm to apologize, saying his popularity doesn't give him the right to hurt public sentiments.
However, Raajkamal Films International informed the court on Tuesday that there was nothing to apologize for and Haasan's written statement had addressed the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) demand for an apology.
Statement clarification
'We are all one, and from the same (linguistic) family'
In a letter to the KFCC, Haasan clarified that his remarks at the Thug Life audio launch were misunderstood.
He said he only intended to convey that "we are all one, and from the same (linguistic) family," and did not mean to belittle Kannada.
"There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language," he added.
The veteran actor's counsel read out this letter in court.
Ban details
KFCC had earlier banned 'Thug Life' in the state
The KFCC had earlier announced a ban on the release of Thug Life in Karnataka due to Haasan's controversial remarks and his refusal to apologize.
The film body said it would not allow the movie to be released unless Haasan publicly apologized.
"People of Karnataka are angry with Kamal Haasan. We have also sent a message to the South Film Chamber," KFCC president M Narasimhalu had said.
Film release
'Thug Life' set to release on June 5
In response to the backlash, Haasan defended his statement, saying he believes in law and democracy. "If I am wrong, I would apologize; if I'm not, I won't."
Thereafter, he approached the HC to guarantee the release.
Despite the controversy, Mani Ratnam's Thug Life is set to be released on Thursday, although it will not be released in Karnataka at the moment.
The film stars Haasan alongside Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR.