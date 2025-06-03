Mindy Kaling sent 'Running Point' notes from hospital: Kate Hudson
What's the story
Mindy Kaling, the co-creator and executive producer of Netflix's Running Point, was so dedicated that she reportedly sent in notes for the show just hours after she gave birth to her third child.
This revelation was made by Kate Hudson, who stars in and produces the series.
Speaking at an FYC event for the basketball show, Hudson dropped the astonishing details.
Praise
Hudson praised Kaling's brilliance and dedication
Hudson expressed her admiration for Kaling, calling her "brilliant" and "trusting," per People.
She said, "I have to say, I've fallen in love with this woman... And she's just not only so brilliant but so trusting... she puts the best team together."
The actor added that Kaling was on Zoom during their first table read despite being pregnant.
Hudson said, "She then has the baby and is sending notes like an hour after she has the baby."
Show inspiration
'Running Point' is inspired by Jeanie Buss's life
Running Point, which was renewed for a second season pretty quickly after the first season premiered, is inspired by the life of Jeanie Buss.
Buss is the sports executive who took over her family's business, managing the Los Angeles Lakers, and became the first woman to own an NBA championship team.
In the show, Hudson plays Isla Gordon, a newly appointed CEO of LA Waves who faces sexism in the league and competition from her brothers.