Watch Rajkummar Rao turn ruthless in 'Maalik' teaser
What's the story
The teaser of Maalik is finally out, and fans are in for a shock.
Rajkummar Rao looks completely unrecognizable as a dreadlocked, blood-smeared gangster.
This intense new avatar is far from his usual boy-next-door charm. With piercing eyes and a cold stare, Rao brings out the raw power of his character.
The teaser gives us a quick look into a dark, dangerous world where survival depends on strength, ambition, and fear. Rao dominates every frame with his gritty performance.
Film's theme
Dark visuals and intense music set the teaser's gritty tone
The teaser opens with haunting background music and visuals full of shadows.
Rao sits silently in a dimly lit room, blood dripping down his face. The camera slowly zooms in on his steely expression.
His long hair adds to his menacing look. Quick flashes of action scenes, gunshots, and confrontations follow.
These elements build a chilling mood. The teaser doesn't give away the full story, but it sets the stage for a gripping gangster drama.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the teaser
Voiceover
Rao's voiceover hints at power, danger, and consequences
Throughout the teaser, a powerful voiceover by Rao plays in the background.
He speaks in a cold, commanding tone, hinting at his character's rise in the criminal world. His lines talk about control, betrayal, and how power must be taken, not given.
These dialogues make it clear that his character is not just any gangster—he's the one who calls the shots. The teaser ends with a bang, leaving fans wanting more.
Crew
Directed by Pulkit, produced by Tips Films and Northern Lights
Maalik is directed by Pulkit, who is known for thrillers and emotionally rich stories.
The film is produced by Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.
With this strong team behind the camera and Rao in front of it, the expectations are sky-high.
The film is currently in post-production and will be released in theatres on July 11, 2025.