What's the story

The teaser of Maalik is finally out, and fans are in for a shock.

Rajkummar Rao looks completely unrecognizable as a dreadlocked, blood-smeared gangster.

This intense new avatar is far from his usual boy-next-door charm. With piercing eyes and a cold stare, Rao brings out the raw power of his character.

The teaser gives us a quick look into a dark, dangerous world where survival depends on strength, ambition, and fear. Rao dominates every frame with his gritty performance.