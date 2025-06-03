Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' teaser to drop on June 16
What's the story
The release date and teaser drop date for Prabhas's much-anticipated film The Raja Saab have been announced. The film, directed by Maruthi, will hit theaters on December 5.
The teaser is set to release on June 16 at exactly 10:52am.
This announcement comes after several delays caused by financial and production issues.
Film details
'The Raja Saab' is a romantic horror comedy
The Raja Saab blends romance, horror, and comedy and features extensive VFX work.
The film was initially scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, but post-production delays pushed the release.
It stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in key roles.
TG Vishwa Prasad has produced the film under the People Media Factory banner.
Production hurdles
'The Raja Saab' faced production challenges and re-shoots
The Raja Saab has faced several production challenges, including financial issues that led to a halt in shooting for months. Additionally, certain parts of the film have been re-shot due to these production problems.
Despite these hurdles, the film promises to be a visual spectacle showcased on a grand scale.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Karthik Palani and composer Thaman S.
Role insight
Mohanan's excitement about her role in 'The Raja Saab'
In an interview with India Today, Mohanan spoke about her role in The Raja Saab.
She said, "I love the fact that: A. It was a genre [horror comedy] that I hadn't been a part of, which I was excited about, and B. In most films, especially as the hero gets bigger, the smaller the role gets for the woman. But, it wasn't the case with The Raja Saab."
Twitter Post
Check out the new poster here
The dates of the REBEL FESTIVAL 🔥— The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) June 3, 2025
⁰Teaser on JUNE 16th at 10:52 AM⁰Worldwide Grand Release - DECEMBER 5th#Prabhas #TheRajaSaab #TheRajaSaabOnDec5th pic.twitter.com/pakHM2hysr