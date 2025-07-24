Google Photos can now turn your images into video

Google Photos is introducing a new feature, photo-to-video, to enhance the user experience with generative AI. The innovative tool allows users to convert their still images into dynamic six-second clips. The process is pretty simple: after selecting an image from your library, you can choose between two prompts - "Subtle movements" or "I'm feeling lucky." The transformation may take up to a minute and can be regenerated as needed before saving or sharing.

Cost-free conversion Google Photos' new tool is free to use The photo-to-video feature in Google Photos is powered by Veo 2 and comes with video generation limits. Unlike the Gemini app, where generating any kind of video requires a paid subscription, this new tool is completely free for users. The rollout has already begun in the US on both Android and iOS platforms.

Creative twist 'Remix' feature for image transformation Along with the photo-to-video feature, Google Photos is also introducing a tool called 'Remix.' This innovative addition lets users transform their images of people or pets into different styles such as anime, comics, sketches, or 3D animations. The feature will be available on mobile apps in the US over the coming weeks.