Telegram's big update brings Channel DMs, HD pics, and more
What's the story
Telegram has rolled out a major update (v11.12.0), adding a bunch of new features to the platform.
The update includes direct messaging to channels, voice message trimming, HD photo sharing, and more.
With these enhancements, users can enjoy better communication and improved image quality on the popular messaging app.
Let's take a closer look at all the new features introduced in this latest update.
Feature details
Users can now message channel admins
The latest update allows users to send private messages directly to a channel's admins or owners.
This way, subscribers can interact with content creators without revealing their personal phone numbers or contacts.
The messages from subscribers are displayed in a separate interface, keeping them distinct from the admins' personal chats.
To start a direct message, just tap on the message bubble icon at the bottom of any channel.
Interface update
A new tabbed interface for group topics
The update also brings a new tabbed interface for group topics. Users can switch between a sidebar and top bar to quickly navigate through different topics.
To enable this feature, users need to head over to Group Settings > Topics.
This will make it easier for users to find and participate in discussions on various subjects within groups.
Enhanced features
Voice message trimming, HD photo sharing support
The update also introduces a voice message trimming feature, letting users cut out unwanted parts by adjusting the beginning and end of the clip.
Plus, Telegram now offers an 'HD' option for sending images with four times the pixel detail while keeping file size under 0.5MB.
To send in HD, just tap on the SD button in the photo editor or select Send in High Quality from the attachment menu.
Other updates
Other notable features in the latest update
The update also brings the ability to pause and resume voice and video recordings during the process.
iOS users can now share media directly to Telegram Stories using the system share sheet, while polls now support up to 12 options.
The update is available on both iOS and Android devices as version 11.12.0 or later. Android users can download it via telegram.org/android or from Google Play Store.