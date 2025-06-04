Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission delayed to this date
What's the story
The Axiom-4 mission, which will take Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station (ISS), has been postponed.
The launch is now scheduled for June 10 at 5:52pm IST, instead of the earlier planned date of June 8.
The delay was announced by Axiom Space, a private US space company.
Reason for postponement
Delay allows teams to prepare for expected bad weather
The delay in the Axiom-4 mission's launch gives teams time to prepare for expected bad weather during the transport of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.
It also allows them to complete final processing of the spacecraft before launch.
The four-member crew includes astronauts from India, US, Poland, and Hungary.
Mission Commander Peggy Whitson is a veteran space traveler who has spent 675 days in space—the longest duration for any woman.
Pre-launch excitement
Shukla will conduct 7 Indian experiments at ISS
Ahead of the launch, Shukla expressed his eagerness to know his astronaut number. He said he was excited about seeing Earth from a perspective few have seen before.
During his two-week stay at the ISS, Shukla will conduct seven Indian experiments on microgravity's effect on stem cells and crop seeds. These studies will contribute to India's progress in microgravity science.
Planned engagements
Shukla will interact with students, academia, and a VIP
During his time at the ISS, Shukla will also interact with students, academia, and a VIP he did not name.
The crew revealed their zero-G indicator—a swan plushie named 'Joy.' The swan symbolizes wisdom in India, resilience in Poland, and grace in Hungary.
It will not only be a companion but also mark their entry into microgravity shortly after launch.
Inspirational message
Space is not a distant dream, says Shukla
Shukla urged India's youth to invest in the country's future in space. He said, "Space is not a distant dream, but a future they can shape."
The Axiom-4 mission will be Shukla's first spaceflight, making him the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's iconic 1984 flight onboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with the crew during their stay at the ISS.