The source code for the new image encoder is now available

Google unveils new JPEG encoder for enhanced image quality

By Akash Pandey 04:39 pm Apr 07, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Google has launched a new JPEG image encoder named JPEGli. This development comes after the company's previous unsuccessful attempt to replace JPG, PNG, and GIF in the picture format space WebP. Instead of trying to supplant the existing JPEG format, Google has now chosen to improve it using JPEGli. For those interested in this advanced technology, Google has made the complete source code for JPEGli available on GitHub, allowing for further exploration and utilization.

JPEGli: A comprehensive JPEG coding library

JPEGli is a complete JPEG coding library that includes both an encoder as well as a decoder. These components are designed to comply with "the original JPEG standard and its most conventional 8-bit formalism." This ensures that images encoded with JPEGli can seamlessly integrate with existing decoders such as web browsers or the image viewers of your choice.

Advanced tech for improved image quality

JPEGli utilizes adaptive quantization to lower noise and enhance image quality, as explained by Google's press release. This is achieved by spatially modulating the dead zone in quantization based on psychovisual modeling. In simpler terms, JPEGli can compress pictures roughly 35% more than traditional JPEG codecs, while preserving their visual quality. That represents a significant victory for online bandwidth.

Impact on data bandwidth and storage requirements

The superior compression capability of JPEGli saves data bandwidth and potentially reduces storage needs for platforms like Google Photos. Furthermore, JPEGli performs "more precise and psychovisually effective computations," providing images that "look clearer and have fewer observable artifacts." It can encode images with over 10-bits per component, surpassing conventional 8-bits of other JPEG coding solutions. In terms of processing speed, JPEGli is on par with other coding libraries, meaning it doesn't require additional computational resources or cause slowdowns.