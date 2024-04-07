Next Article

The coverage will be aired from several key locations

Google TV offering free streaming of 2024 total solar eclipse

By Akash Pandey 04:34 pm Apr 07, 202404:34 pm

What's the story Google TV has announced its plans to offer free live coverage of the 2024 total solar eclipse. The celestial event is anticipated to draw millions of viewers worldwide. The coverage will be broadcast live from various cities along the path of totality across the United States. This will provide audiences with a unique opportunity, to experience different stages of the solar eclipse without needing an additional app.

Information

Live streaming details and participating channels

The live coverage of the 2024 solar eclipse will be accessible on Google TV on April 8, 2024. The broadcast will span across multiple channels including NBC News Now, Scripps News, Reuters Now, AccuWeather NOW, and several NBC affiliates in key locations across the US.

User interface

Curated content and user experience on Google TV

From April 7 through April 8, Google TV will feature a curated collection of content aimed at simplifying the process for users seeking the best channels for live eclipse viewing. All free local channels broadcasting eclipse coverage will display custom-themed title cards that link directly to the live stream. These title cards will be grouped under the 'Total Solar Eclipse' collection on Google TV, allowing users to switch between viewpoints as the lunar shadow moves across the region.

Viewing requirements

Accessing the live stream and additional options

To access this free service on Google TV, viewers will need a smart TV or streaming device with Google TV integrated, or the Google TV mobile app. For those without these options, numerous live streams will also be freely available on YouTube. This initiative offers a unique opportunity for home viewers to witness this rare event; it's the first time since 2017 that a total eclipse has been visible in the US and won't occur again until 2044.