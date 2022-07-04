Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV discounted by Rs. 33,400

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 04, 2022, 06:31 pm

The Sony Bravia 55-inch features features X-Reality Pro LED display (Photo credit: Sony)

Looking to upgrade your television? Sony's Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV is available with a discount of Rs. 33,410 via Amazon. It is one of the top rated models. The device boots Google TV, which is a software interface running on top of Android TV OS. It optimizes the existing Android TV experience with a greater emphasis on personalized content.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV (‎KD-55X74K) is retailing at Rs. 66,490 (MRP: Rs. 99,900) on Amazon. Additionally, the e-commerce website is offering Rs. 1,000 discount coupon which can be applied during the checkout. No-cost EMI option is also available for select cards. Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 4,130 off by exchanging an old TV.

Design and display The smart TV supports HDR content

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV features a minimalist design with slim bezels and a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Audio support. The smart TV boasts a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) X-Reality Pro LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, and HDR10+ support. The television features Live Color technology and Motionflow XR200 for improved color reproduction and smooth graphics.

Internals It is powered by an X1 4K processor

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV is powered by an X1 4K processor. The television boots Google TV based on Android TV OS and supports smart voice control. It has built-in Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, and Chromecast. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an RF port, and an Ethernet port.

Information The television provides surge and humidity protection as well

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV also gets X-Protection Pro which prevents it from damage caused due to dust, lightning, voltage surge, and humidity. The television also supports "Family Link" to set up parental controls.