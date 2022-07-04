#DealOfTheDay: Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV discounted by Rs. 33,400
Looking to upgrade your television? Sony's Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV is available with a discount of Rs. 33,410 via Amazon. It is one of the top rated models. The device boots Google TV, which is a software interface running on top of Android TV OS. It optimizes the existing Android TV experience with a greater emphasis on personalized content.
The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV (KD-55X74K) is retailing at Rs. 66,490 (MRP: Rs. 99,900) on Amazon. Additionally, the e-commerce website is offering Rs. 1,000 discount coupon which can be applied during the checkout. No-cost EMI option is also available for select cards. Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 4,130 off by exchanging an old TV.
The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV features a minimalist design with slim bezels and a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Audio support. The smart TV boasts a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) X-Reality Pro LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, and HDR10+ support. The television features Live Color technology and Motionflow XR200 for improved color reproduction and smooth graphics.
The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV is powered by an X1 4K processor. The television boots Google TV based on Android TV OS and supports smart voice control. It has built-in Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, and Chromecast. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an RF port, and an Ethernet port.
The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV also gets X-Protection Pro which prevents it from damage caused due to dust, lightning, voltage surge, and humidity. The television also supports "Family Link" to set up parental controls.