Ahead of launch, OnePlus TV U1S series' prices leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 05:44 pm

OnePlus TV U1S series will arrive in India starting at Rs. 38,000

OnePlus's official document, which had revealed the prices of Nord CE 5G smartphone, has also given away key details about the company's U1S series of TVs that will debut in India on June 10. As per the now-removed HDFC Bank offer document, the OnePlus TV U1S series will be available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, and the prices will start at Rs. 37,999.

Design and display

The TVs will flaunt a 4K HDR display

As per the recently-leaked renders, the OnePlus TV U1S series will feature ultra-slim side bezels and a thicker bottom bezel. A microphone array will be placed at the bottom with four LED indicators. The TVs will be offered in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch - with all the variants having a 4K resolution, HDR support, and Gamma Engine Optimization with MEMC support.

Internals

They will run on Android TV 10

The OnePlus TV U1S series will be loaded with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It will run on Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0 on top. The TVs will be equipped with two USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. For wireless connectivity, they will have support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Features

They will offer hands-free voice control

The OnePlus TV U1S series will come with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control, and the company's proprietary content discovery platform, called OxygenPlay. The TVs will also support OTT Platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Disney+ Hotstar, along with a dedicated Game Mode and Kids Mode. They will pack 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Accessories

The NFC-enabled remote control will have dedicated OTT hotkeys

The OnePlus TV U1S range will come with an NFC-enabled remote control for pairing with compatible devices. It will have a microphone and dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. The company will also launch a plug-n-play webcam that will have a physical shutter for privacy and a Type-C port for connectivity. It will support 1080p video calls at 30fps.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus TV U1S series and OnePlus webcam: Pricing details

The OnePlus TV U1S will be priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 50-inch model, Rs. 45,999 for the 55-inch version, and Rs. 60,999 for the 65-inch variant. The company will also offer discounts worth Rs. 2,000, Rs. 3,000, and Rs. 4,000, respectively, on HDFC Bank cards. The discount scheme will be valid till September 15. The webcam is tipped to cost around Rs. 5,000.