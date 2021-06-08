Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K TV launched at Rs. 62,000

Samsung's The Frame TV (2021) goes official in India with customizable frame bezels

Samsung has launched the latest version of its The Frame TV in India at a starting price of Rs. 61,990. It comes in five screen sizes ranging from 43-inch to 75-inch. The television offers customizable frame bezels, a dedicated Art Mode, a QLED 4K screen, and Quantum Processor 4K. A solar cell remote that charges itself using indoor lighting comes bundled with the TV.

Design and display

The TV flaunts a 4K display with dual-LED backlight technology

The Frame TV (2021) is available with two bezel styles and five color options that you can choose from to customize your own television. It is offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes, with all having a 4K QLED display, dual-LED backlight technology, and HDR10+ support. The TV is equipped with a Quantum Processor 4K picture engine with content upscaling support.

Features

It can adjust the audio based on room's acoustics

The Frame TV (2021) has a SpaceFit Sound feature, which adjusts the audio settings according to the room's acoustics. The built-in Quantum Processor's AI technology also optimizes sound based on the content. With the Art Mode, you can turn the television into a piece of art. The library offers over 1,400 pieces of artwork, which can be customized using various filters and canvases.

Internals

The TV runs on Samsung's Tizen OS

The Frame TV (2021) can store up to 1,200 artworks and images. It boots Tizen OS with Samsung TV Plus UI on top. For connectivity, the television offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. It also has a built-in brightness sensor as well as a motion sensor, which turns on/off the artwork when it senses you have entered or left the room.

Pocket-pinch

The Frame TV (2021): Pricing and availability

The Frame TV (2021) carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 61,990 and will go on sale from June 12 onwards via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung India's official site. As a part of an introductory offer, you can get free bezels worth Rs. 9,900 till June 21. Additionally, you can avail Rs. 3,000 instant discount on EMI transactions via HDFC Bank cards.