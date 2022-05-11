Technology

Sony BRAVIA 32W830K smart TV launched in India: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey May 11, 2022

The Sony BRAVIA 32W830K comes with AirPlay support for streaming content via an iPhone and iPad

Sony has launched its latest smart TV, the BRAVIA 32W830K, in India. The television boots Google TV (based on Android TV) and packs a 32-inch LCD display, 16GB of internal storage, and two 10W speakers with Dolby Audio support. It has a price-tag of Rs. 28,990 and can be purchased from the brand's official stores, major electronic retailers, and partner e-shops.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Sony BRAVIA 32W830K smart TV has hit the Indian market a few days after the launch of the upper mid-range BRAVIA X75K 4K.

It gets support for Google Assistant, AirPlay, and HomeKit integration just like some of the premium Sony TVs.

The television also comes with X-Reality Pro, Dolby Audio, and X-Protection Pro for protection against dust and humidity.

Design and display The TV flaunts an HD+ LCD display

The Sony BRAVIA 32W830K smart TV features a minimalist design with noticeable bezels and two 10W speakers with Dolby Audio support. It bears a 32-inch HD+ (768x1366 pixels) LCD display with a 50Hz refresh rate and has support for HDR10 and HLG formats. The television supports Live Color Technology and Dynamic Contrast Enhancer for color and contrast enhancement, respectively.

Internals It has 16GB of internal storage

The Sony BRAVIA 32W830K smart TV is powered by an X-Reality Pro processor and provides 16GB of inbuilt storage. Under the hood, it boots Google TV (based on Android TV) and supports Voice Search. Connectivity options on the television include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an RF port, composite video input, and digital audio output.

Information Sony BRAVIA 32W830K: Pricing and availability

The Sony BRAVIA 32W830K smart TV has a price-tag of Rs. 28,990 on third-party retail sites. But, on the brand's online portal, it is listed at Rs. 34,900. The television can be bought via Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.