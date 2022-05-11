Technology

Leaked renders fully reveal Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Written by Athik Saleh May 11, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Photo credit: @smartprix and @OnLeaks)

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in August or September this year. Now, months before the launch, 5K renders of the phone have surfaced online, courtesy of Smartprix and @OnLeaks. The CAD renders shows that the phone will have different dimensions compared to its predecessor. It will also have a revamped rear camera unit.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be the latest addition to Samsung's portfolio of foldable phones. Design-wise, the handset will retain some of the characteristics of its predecessor.

However, the company has tried to bring in some changes in the form of a new hinge design and reduced height.

The change in dimensions has also slightly increased the phone's aspect ratio.

Display The handset will sport a 7.6-inch OLED main screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold will have an inward folding design with slim bezels and a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out on the cover display. On the rear, it will sport three vertically-stacked cameras. The handset will bear a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch OLED main screen with a 120Hz or higher refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, the phone will measure 155x130x7.1mm (Fold 3 measures 158.2x128.1x6.4mm).

Information It will flaunt an improved under-display camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module. For selfies, it will sport an under-display camera on the side and a standard one on the cover screen. Details of the sensors are unavailable as of now.

Internals The device may house a 4,400mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 12-based One UI and house a 4,400mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The handset should also support 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Information Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be announced at the time of its launch in August or September. However, we expect it to be priced at around $1,600 (around Rs. 1.24 lakh). (Source: Smartprix)