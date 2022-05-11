Sony Xperia 1 IV, 10 IV smartphones launched: Check specifications
Sony has announced two new smartphones, the Xperia 1 IV (pronounced Mark 4) and Xperia 10 IV, under its flagship and mid-range categories, respectively. The former is priced at €1,400 (nearly Rs. 1.14 lakh) for its 12GB/512GB configuration and will go on sale from September onward. The latter costs €499 (roughly Rs. 40,700) for its 6GB/128GB configuration and will hit the shelves next month.
- Sony doesn't launch smartphones in the same frequency as some of the other companies but its offerings are loaded with technology.
- The new Xperia 1 IV is a flagship model and boasts the world's first true periscope optical zoom 85-125mm lens with up to 5x zoom.
- The Xperia 10 IV is touted as the world's lightest 5G smartphone (at 161g).
The Xperia 1 IV and 10 IV feature a rectangular screen with prominent top and bottom bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both the handsets also get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The former packs a 6.5-inch QHD+ (1644x3840 pixels) 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The latter has a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
The Xperia 1 IV includes a 12MP (f/1.7, OIS) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP (f/2.3-2.8) telephoto snapper, and a ToF sensor. The Xperia 10 IV has a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main rear lens along with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. Up front, the phones have a 12MP (f/2.0) and 8MP (f/2.0) camera, respectively.
The Xperia 1 IV is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Xperia 10 IV is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both the devices boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast- charging support.
