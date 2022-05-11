Technology

Sony Xperia 1 IV, 10 IV smartphones launched: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey May 11, 2022, 05:22 pm 2 min read

The Xperia 1 IV comes with IP68 dust and water resistance (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has announced two new smartphones, the Xperia 1 IV (pronounced Mark 4) and Xperia 10 IV, under its flagship and mid-range categories, respectively. The former is priced at €1,400 (nearly Rs. 1.14 lakh) for its 12GB/512GB configuration and will go on sale from September onward. The latter costs €499 (roughly Rs. 40,700) for its 6GB/128GB configuration and will hit the shelves next month.

Sony doesn't launch smartphones in the same frequency as some of the other companies but its offerings are loaded with technology.

The new Xperia 1 IV is a flagship model and boasts the world's first true periscope optical zoom 85-125mm lens with up to 5x zoom.

The Xperia 10 IV is touted as the world's lightest 5G smartphone (at 161g).

Design and display The handsets get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

The Xperia 10 IV comes in Black, White, Mint and Lavender shades (Photo credit: Sony)

The Xperia 1 IV and 10 IV feature a rectangular screen with prominent top and bottom bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both the handsets also get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The former packs a 6.5-inch QHD+ (1644x3840 pixels) 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The latter has a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Cameras The Xperia 1 IV has a 12MP telephoto camera

The Xperia 1 IV includes a 12MP (f/1.7, OIS) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP (f/2.3-2.8) telephoto snapper, and a ToF sensor. The Xperia 10 IV has a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main rear lens along with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. Up front, the phones have a 12MP (f/2.0) and 8MP (f/2.0) camera, respectively.

Internals The devices pack 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support

The Xperia 1 IV is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Xperia 10 IV is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both the devices boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast- charging support.

Information Xperia 1 IV and 10 IV: Pricing and availability

The Xperia 1 IV is priced at €1,400 (nearly Rs. 1.14 lakh) for its 12GB/512GB configuration, whereas the Xperia 10 IV bears a price-tag of €499 (roughly Rs. 40,700) for its 6GB/128GB configuration.