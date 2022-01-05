OPPO A96 5G, with Snapdragon 695 chipset, goes official

Jan 05, 2022

OPPO A96 5G has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

OPPO has launched A96 5G, a new mid-range smartphone in China. The latest addition to the A-Series is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300) in China. Pre-booking has begun and it will be available for purchase from January 9. As for the key highlights, the handset features an OLED display, a dual rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OPPO A96 5G is the new addition to the company's portfolio of affordable 5G smartphones and succeeds the A95 5G. Although the phone lacks high-end features like a high refresh rate screen and ultra-wide camera, it aims to attract buyers with a 5G-enabled processor, up to 13GB of RAM (including 5GB of virtual RAM), and 33W fast-charging.

Display The device features a Full-HD+ OLED display

The OPPO A96 5G has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, a prominent bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a dual camera module. The handset comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz sampling rate. It will be available in Peach, Black, and Colored Glaze color options.

Information It sports a 48MP main camera

The OPPO A96 flaunts a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary shooter and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It comes with 256GB of internal storage

The OPPO A96 is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A96 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A96 5G carries a price-tag of CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,300) in China. It will available for purchase from January 9 onwards. The company has not revealed anything about the handset's global availability yet.