OPPO A16K launched with HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35 processor

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 07, 2021, 03:00 pm

OPPO A16K launched in the Philippines

OPPO has launched a new A-series smartphone, the A16K, in the Philippines as a trimmed-down version of the A16 model which debuted in India in September. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 7.9mm sleek body, an HD+ LCD display, a 5MP selfie camera, and a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Here are more details.

The phone has a waterdrop-style notch design

The OPPO A16K features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a square camera module housing a single lens. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 480-nits of brightness, and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Black and Blue color options.

It sports a 13MP rear camera

The OPPO A16K is equipped with a single 13MP camera on the back. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP front-facing camera. It provides features like Night Filters and Natural Skin Retouching.

It boots Android 11 operating system

The OPPO A16K is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 Lite and packs a 4,230mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a headphone jack.

OPPO A16K: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A16K is priced at PHP 6,999 (around Rs. 10,300) for its solo 3GB/32GB model. The device is already up for sale in the Philippines via Shopee Mall. Details regarding its availability in other markets are not known yet.