Motorola launches Moto E40 in India at Rs. 9,500

Published on Oct 12, 2021, 12:22 pm

Motorola has launched its latest E-series budget smartphone, the Moto E40, in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 9,499 and will go on sale starting October 17 at 12am via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a UNISOC T700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

The Moto E40 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, an IP52-rated build quality, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 400-nits of brightness. It is offered in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay color variants.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Moto E40 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 operating system

The Moto E40 is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T700 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto E40: Pricing and availability

In India, the Moto E40 is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the solo 4GB/64GB model. The handset will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 17.