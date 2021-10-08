Motorola launches Moto E40 and Moto G Pure smartphones

Ahead of its launch in India on October 12, Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced the Moto E40 smartphone in Europe. Separately, the company has also introduced the budget-range Moto G Pure model in the US. Both the handsets come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, up to three rear cameras, expandable storage via micro-SD card, as well as Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Design and display

The Moto E40 has a 90Hz IPS LCD panel

The Moto E40 features a punch-hole cut-out, while the Moto G Pure has a waterdrop notch design and an IP52-rated build quality. On the rear, they have up to three cameras and a physical fingerprint reader. The duo bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto E40 also offers a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

The Moto G Pure has a 5MP selfie camera

The Moto E40 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. The Moto G Pure sports dual rear cameras, including a 13MP (f/2.2) main snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, the handsets have an 8MP (f/2.2) and a 5MP (f/2.4) camera, respectively.

Internals

They run on Android 11 operating system

The Moto E40 and Moto G Pure are powered by a UNISOC T700 and MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The former packs a 5,000mAh battery, whereas the latter houses a 4,000mAh battery. They run on Android 11 OS and provide support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Moto E40 carries a price-tag of €149 (around Rs. 12,900) for the 4GB/64GB model in Europe. It is offered in Clay Pink and Charcoal Gray color options. The handset will debut in India on October 12. The Moto G Pure is priced at $159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the 3GB/32GB version in the US. It is available in a Deep Indigo color variant.