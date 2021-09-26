Moto G Pure tipped to offer a 2-day battery life

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 12:30 am

Moto G Pure will come with a dual rear camera setup

Motorola's next budget smartphone, Moto G Pure, is reportedly in the works. Now, tipster Evan Blass has shared a poster of the handset, which offers us a glimpse into its design features and also suggests that Moto G Pure will have two-day battery life. It is also rumored to come with a 6.5-inch display and a Helio G25 chipset. Here's more.

Design and display

There will be an HD+ AMOLED display

The Moto G Pure will feature a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information

A 48MP main camera is expected

The Moto G Pure will sport a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it could get a 5MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone may house a 4,000mAh battery

The Moto G Pure will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

At present, there is no information on the pricing of Moto G Pure. However, going by its leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 13,000.