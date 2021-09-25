Ahead of launch, Xiaomi Civi teased officially

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Civi smartphone on September 27. In the run-up to the launch event, the tech giant has been teasing the handset on Weibo. As per the recent teasers, Xiaomi Civi will feature a curved screen, a triple rear camera setup, a 32MP front camera, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

Xiaomi Civi will weigh 166 grams

Xiaomi Civi will feature a metal frame, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The device may sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will measure 6.98mm in thickness and tip the scales at 166 grams.

Information

There will be a 64MP primary camera

The triple cameras on the back of Xiaomi Civi will likely include a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. On the front, it could get a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 11

Xiaomi Civi will be backed by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

Information regarding the pricing of Xiaomi Civi is unknown as of now. However, considering its specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 23,000.