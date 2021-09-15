Ahead of launch, Realme GT Neo2's specifications officially teased

Realme GT Neo2 to be launched in India soon

Realme will introduce its GT Neo2 smartphone in China on September 22. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has confirmed that the handset will get a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging, and a punch-hole display. Separately, 91mobiles has claimed that GT Neo2 will come to India as well and will be available in two color variants.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

Realme GT Neo2 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The device might bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In India, it is said to be available in Neo Blue and Neo Green colors.

It will get a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 will likely offer a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2 will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

How much will it cost?

The official pricing information of the Realme GT Neo2 will be announced at the time of its launch on September 22 in China. In India, it is expected to cost around Rs. 22,000.