Realme GT Neo2 revealed in a Black Mint color variant

Written by Surbhi Shah Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 12:30 am

Realme GT Neo2 will arrive in a Black Mint color option

Realme will launch its latest GT Neo2 smartphone in China on September 22. Now, the company's Vice-President Xu Qi Chase has revealed a Black Mint color option of the handset. It will have a satin-finished mint-colored rear panel with two black stripes running vertically across the device, one with the "Realme" branding and another with the "Dare To Leap" tagline. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will bear a Super AMOLED display

Realme GT Neo2 will have a curved rear glass panel

The Realme GT Neo2 will come with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will feature a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Black Mint color option will have an AG Glass rear panel.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will offer 65W fast-charging support

The Realme GT Neo2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-F 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo2 smartphone will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 22. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 22,000.